NCSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff Office officials said North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday.

Sheriff Christ Francis told 7 News deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants on a convicted felon at a home off of Highway 221, south of Rutherfordton.

Francis said the suspect presented a handgun. Deputies attempted to take the gun from the suspect. Francis said the suspect was making threats to the deputies during the struggle over the gun.

A deputy fired one round, stopping the “deadly aggressive behavior,” Francis told 7 News.

No deputies were injured during the struggle.

Francis said he contacted NCSBI to conduct an investigation.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release additional details Wednesday.

