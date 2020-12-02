NCSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rutherford Co.

by: WSPA Staff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff Office officials said North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday.

Sheriff Christ Francis told 7 News deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants on a convicted felon at a home off of Highway 221, south of Rutherfordton.

Francis said the suspect presented a handgun. Deputies attempted to take the gun from the suspect. Francis said the suspect was making threats to the deputies during the struggle over the gun.

A deputy fired one round, stopping the “deadly aggressive behavior,” Francis told 7 News.

No deputies were injured during the struggle.

Francis said he contacted NCSBI to conduct an investigation.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release additional details Wednesday.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

