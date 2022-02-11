Man arrested for child pornography charges in Inman

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on child pornography charges in Inman Wednesday.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment complex, Lofts at Inman Mills, in reference to an ongoing internet crimes against children investigation.

During the investigation, Adam James Clark, 35, of New York, was identified as the suspect, SCSO said. Clark worked and lived at the apartment complex. In an interview, he confessed to downloading and viewing files of child pornography utilizing his cell phone. A forensic examination of the cellular phone located on him revealed numerous videos and images consistent with child pornography.

Deputies said based on evidence, there was probable cause to seek warrants on Clark for ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor 2nd degree and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd degree. Clark was placed under arrest at the scene and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, his bond is set at $102,500.