Ninety Six man faces sex charge involving a minor, deputies say

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Coroner’s Office officials said a man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.

According to the incident report, a woman told officers Matthew Dewayne Davis, 30, of Ninety Six, licked a 9-year-old girl’s private parts while she was sleeping.

The girl told the woman it happened around last Christmas, according to the incident report.

Davis was arrested on Oct. 15 and has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

