Oconee Co. deputies seeking information following copper wire theft

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help after two copper wire theft incidents near Seneca.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first incident was reported on Jan. 16. The second incident was reported on Jan. 23. Both incidents happened in the 200 block of Tokeena Road.

An AT&T employee told officers about 150 feet of telephone wire was cut down and removed the casing sometime between Jan. 14-16. The company found the damaged wire after receiving a complaint about an issue with internet and phone service on Jan. 15.

AT&T told officers they believe the second incident happened on Jan. 17 after they received complaints from customers about internet and phone issues.

During the second incident, the cable that was cut was a thick black cable that contained hundreds of thin phone wires, according to the release.

The Criminal Investigations Division and investigators will continue to investigate the thefts.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) Crime-SC or leaving tips at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.