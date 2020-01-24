Oconee Co. deputies seeking information following copper wire theft

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights_360699

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help after two copper wire theft incidents near Seneca.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first incident was reported on Jan. 16. The second incident was reported on Jan. 23. Both incidents happened in the 200 block of Tokeena Road.

An AT&T employee told officers about 150 feet of telephone wire was cut down and removed the casing sometime between Jan. 14-16. The company found the damaged wire after receiving a complaint about an issue with internet and phone service on Jan. 15.

AT&T told officers they believe the second incident happened on Jan. 17 after they received complaints from customers about internet and phone issues.

During the second incident, the cable that was cut was a thick black cable that contained hundreds of thin phone wires, according to the release.

The Criminal Investigations Division and investigators will continue to investigate the thefts.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) Crime-SC or leaving tips at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store