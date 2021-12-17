Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 people involved in ATM break-in

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people in connection to an ATM break-in.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at the ATM at the Wells Fargo located on Rochester Highway at approximately 4:44 a.m. on Dec. 16.

When a deputy arrived, they observed damage to the ATM and began a search of the area in an attempt to locate two subjects but they had left the area, officials said.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4111.

