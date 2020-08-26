Officers respond to shooting at Crown Pointe Apts. in Spartanburg

Crime

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg dispatch officials said the shooting happened at about 3:43 a.m. at Crown Pointe Apartments, located on Powell Mill Road.

7 News crews on scene said Spartanburg Police Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officer responded to reported shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

