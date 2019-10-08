Police: 1 in custody following armed robbery at Pizza Hut on Pelham Rd in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a reported armed robbery near E. North Street.

Greenville Police said the call came in at about 4:12 p.m. for the Pizza Hut located on Pelham Road.

Officers said the robber was described as a man of medium build was wearing a wig and a fake beard.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and searched for the robber.

According to the police department, one person was taken into custody and the search was called off.

Officers said no injuries were reported and there does not appear to be any threat to the public. No money was taken from the restaurant.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.