Officers still seeking info. 6 years after Montavious Flentall’s murder

(Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

TOCCOA, Ga. (WSPA) – Law enforcement in Georgia are still looking for answers six years after Montavious Flentall was murdered.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Flentall was found shot to death in his home on Pageland Drive in Toccoa on March 18, 2014. His death was ruled a homicide.

GBI said several individuals told them several people were seen quickly leaving the area in a gray Ford Edge. The vehicle was seen traveling from Toccoa to Seneca, S.C.

GBI and the Toccoa Police Department have received some information, but still need people to contact law enforcement with any details that could help them solve the case.

Anyone with information about his death, the vehicle or any details about the area of Pageland Drive prior to 8:30 a.m. on March 18 has been asked to contact the GBI Special Agent Shilo Crane at (706) 348-4866, the GBI tip line at (800) 597-8477 or the Toccoa Police Department at (706) 282-3244.

