ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville police have charged a Leicester man in connection with a bank robbery which occurred on Halloween.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Brent Anthony Hollard, 27, was arrested in the Cookeville, Tennessee area on November 15 for an incident which took place in Cookeville.

Holland is accused of robbing the First Citizens Bank on Tunnel Road on the morning of October 31. Reports from the robbery said he passed a note to a teller and demanded cash.