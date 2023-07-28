SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was taken to the hospital Friday evening after an argument turned violent.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2800 block of Bishop Road in Inman Friday evening in reference to a shooting.

At the scene officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to the hip. The sheriff’s office said there had been an argument between the victim and one other person and then the unnamed second person shot the victim.

The injury did not appear to be life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.