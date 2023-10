GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a stabbing which sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Chesley Drive in Simpsonville, and a victim was taken to the hospital with at least one stab wound.

The sheriff’s office said an unidentified possible suspect was seen leaving the area on a motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.