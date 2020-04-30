Pair of fugitives arrested in Robeson Co. in connection with GA homicide

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – Two arrests have been made in Pembroke in connection with a murder that happened in Georgia.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Cody Rienks, 27, and Kelly Hill, 36, were arrested Tuesday at a house on Tracy Sampson Road in Pembroke. Deputies and the US Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force helped to make the arrests.

Rienks is a former resident of Lumberton. He and Hill are each charged with being a fugitive of justice and are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The charges are in relation to a homicide that happened in Waycross, Georgia on April 22. Deputies say the pair fled to Robeson County in the victim’s vehicle after the killing. The victim’s vehicle was also located and seized at the time of the arrests.

The homicide is being investigated by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. The pair will be extradited back to Georgia.

LATEST HEADLINES: