Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run crash on US 123 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning during a hit-and-run crash on US 123 in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened at about 1:36 a.m. on US 123, or Easley Bridge Road, near Bryson Street.

Troopers said someone was walking northbound along Easley Bridge Road when they were hit by a vehicle. The unknown driver then left the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the pedestrian, James Larry Lindsey, 19, of Greenville, was found laying in the roadway. He was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died during surgery.

Highway Patrol’s MAIT team and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

We will date this story as information becomes available.