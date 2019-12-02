1  of  5
Closings
Man dies at hospital after Anderson shooting, homicide investigation underway

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at the hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound in Anderson.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Anderson Police Department and Medshore Ambulance Service responded at about 6:16 p.m. to Southwood Street and West Market Street.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the victim had been taken to AnMed Health Medical Center by a private vehicle.

Martin Larendas Lashawn, 35, of Anderson, died just before 8 p.m. at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

Lashawn’s death has been ruled a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The coroner’s office and police department will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

