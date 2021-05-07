Pickens Co. business owner arrested for not paying withholding tax

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue said a Pickens County man was arrested Friday after failing to pay withholding tax.

SCDOR agents said Daniel Mark East, 59, of Easley, is owner of DME Painting, LLC and was responsible for collecting, reporting and paying state withholding taxes on behalf of the company.

According to the arrest warrants, East collected $39,733 in income tax from employees between 2014-2018 tax years. He failed to pay it over to the SCDOR.

East has been charged with five counts of failing to pay over withholding tax.