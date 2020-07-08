Pickens Co. woman facing 7 counts of tax evasion

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Revenue officials said a restaurant owner was arrested Wednesday and charged with seven counts of tax evasion.

According to a news release from the SCDOR, Julie Ann Scott, 63, of Central, did not file individual income tax returns from 2012 through 2018.

SCDOR said she earned about $1,321,344 during that time and owes roughly $77,538 in taxes.

According to the release, Scott would remove money from her bank account to prevent the SCDOR from determining how much she was earning.

If convicted, Scott would face up to five years and prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge.

She was booked into the Picken County Detention Center.