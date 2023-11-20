PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County man is accused of owning files with child sex abuse materials.

According to the state Attorney General’s office, Christopher Jon Carman, 50, of Central, was arrested last week and charged with seven counts related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators said they received a tip about Carman on a from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and a search found he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to the attorney general’s office, child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these types of crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM.