PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens man was convicted Thursday after four days of trial by a Pickens County jury and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Brandon Jerome Clark, 28, was convicted of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Evidence presented during the trail showed Clark sexually assaulted a 5-year-old between February 20, 2017 and March 20, 2017.

Clark was sentenced by Honorable Donald Hocker.