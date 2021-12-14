Pickens man pleads guilty, sentenced to life following 2020 death of Liberty woman

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens man pled guilty and was sentenced to life following the 2020 death of a Liberty woman.

We previously reported Thomas James Chapman, 23, was charged in connection with the murder of an 89-year-old woman inside her home in April of 2020.

On Dec. 13, Chapman pled guilty to murder, criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree, two counts of burglary in the 1st degree and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Greenville County Solicitor’s Office. He was sentenced to life in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.