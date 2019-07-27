Piedmont daycare worker accused of hitting, knocking down 1-year-old

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been accused of hitting a 1-year-old child while working at a daycare in Anderson County.

According to arrest warrants, Lauren Paige Grasel, 25, hit the boy on the back of his head with her hand, knocking him to the ground. She also slapped him in the face multiple times, which caused a laceration and swelling to his mouth.

The incident happened while she was caring for the child on July 11 at the Kidzone Learning Center on Moore Road in Piedmont, according to the warrant.

Grasel has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.