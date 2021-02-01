Police: 2 face charges following threat with guns at Ay Caramba restaurant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two men were charged after allegedly threatening staff at a restaurant in Asheville.

Police said West McCaskill Hunter, 22, of Asheville, and George Christian Anagnostopoulos, 22, of Asheville, allegedly threatened employees with a gun after an argument over a takeout order.

Hunter has been charged with three counts of assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the public, carrying a concealed weapon, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Anagnostopoulos has been charged with going armed to the terror of the public, carrying a concealed weapon, and open container of alcohol in vehicle.

Police said no injuries were reported.