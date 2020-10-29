Police: 2 face drug charges after officers seize more than 5 lbs marijuana, other drugs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two men are several facing drug charges after an investigation.

Police said detectives were attempting to locate a wanted man Wednesday at about 2 p.m. near Bear Creek Lane in west Asheville.

Officers arrested Jonathan Andrew Mejia, 21, of Asheville, was arrested as he was attempting to drive away from a residence. He was wanted for outstanding arrest warrants for possession of a stolen firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The charges against Jonathan Mejia were the result of an investigation into gunfire on Maple Street in west Asheville on July 25.

Jonathan Mejia has been charged with:

2 counts of possession with intent to sell marijuana

2 counts felony possession of marijuana

possession with intent to sell Xanax

possession with intent to sell oxycodone

possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

possession of a stolen firearm

discharge firearm in city limits

6 counts felony possession of Schedule VI

2 counts possession with intent to sell Schedule VI

possession with intent to sell Schedule I

carrying a concealed weapon

felony possession of Schedule I

two counts possess drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor child abuse

possess marijuana drug paraphernalia

He was booked at the Buncombe County under a $122,000 secured bond.

(Source: Asheville PD)

Officers returned to the residence after the arrest to find Giovanni Alexis Mejia, 21, of Asheville, jumping out of a second story window with two large bags. Giovanni Mejia was taken into custody.

Police said officers found him in possession of 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 2.2 pounds of marijuana wax, 31 THC vape cartridges, 115 dosage units of Xanax and a 12 gauge shotgun.

Giovanni Mejia was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.