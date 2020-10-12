Police: 2 facing drug charges following a reported burglary at McDonald’s in Belton

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Heather Clouse and Aaron Clouse (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said two people have been charged following a reported burglary.

Police said officers responded Sunday at about 1 p.m. to a reported burglary at the McDonald’s, located on South Main Street in Belton.

While enroute to the scene, officers learned a woman reportedly shattered the front door of the McDonald’s then fled the scene in a blue Nissan Altima, according to the police department.

An officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Aaron Charles Clouse, 45, of Belton, told officers in a “spontaneous utterance” that the passenger, Heather Marie Clouse, 36, of Honea Path, had just broken the door the the restaurant, according to the police department. He went on to say that she “might have” methamphetamine and a pipe in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle to find 90 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe and several syringes, including one that was “loaded with drugs,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said Heather Clouse’s hand was cut and her clothes were covered in blood. She was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Both suspects were then arrested and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Heather Clouse has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and destruction of real property.

Aaron Clouse has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the detention center’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories