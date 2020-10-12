Police: 2 facing drug charges following a reported burglary at McDonald’s in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said two people have been charged following a reported burglary.

Police said officers responded Sunday at about 1 p.m. to a reported burglary at the McDonald’s, located on South Main Street in Belton.

While enroute to the scene, officers learned a woman reportedly shattered the front door of the McDonald’s then fled the scene in a blue Nissan Altima, according to the police department.

An officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Aaron Charles Clouse, 45, of Belton, told officers in a “spontaneous utterance” that the passenger, Heather Marie Clouse, 36, of Honea Path, had just broken the door the the restaurant, according to the police department. He went on to say that she “might have” methamphetamine and a pipe in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle to find 90 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe and several syringes, including one that was “loaded with drugs,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said Heather Clouse’s hand was cut and her clothes were covered in blood. She was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Both suspects were then arrested and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Heather Clouse has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and destruction of real property.

Aaron Clouse has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the detention center’s website.