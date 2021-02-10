Police: 3 men wanted murder following deadly shooting on B Street in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – City of Anderson Police Department officials need help locating three men who they say are wanted for murder.

7 News previously reported Daquavious Antonio Tillison, 24, and Lorenzo Sanchez Hunter, 33, were shot and killed Saturday night in front of a home in the 200 block of B Street in Anderson.

After further investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Frank Thomas Rhoads, 39, William Christopher Flynn, 31, and Dominick Michael Rhoads, 19, all are from Anderson. According to the arrest warrants, all three men are wanted on two counts of murder. Frank Rhoads is also wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the arrest warrants, Frank Rhoads shot and killed the two men with a .45 caliber gun.

Flynn “did join with codefendants in the commission of a murder” and “aware of the intention of the crime prior to it occurring,” according to the arrest warrants.

Dominick Rhoads “provided transportation to and from a shooting,” according to the arrest warrants.

Police said the men may be driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion with South Carolina license plate “TQD813” or a pewter 2007 Chevy Suburban with South Carolina license plate “RZX314.”

The men should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Detective Anderson at (864) 844-3767. Anyone who encounters the individuals is asked to used caution and contact 911.