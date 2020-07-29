Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clinton Police Department officials are looking for man following a homicide investigation.

7 News previously reported Freddie Markell Byrd, 31, of Clinton, was shot and killed on Friendship Drive back on April 4.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Clinton Police have been investigated the shooting.

Khalid Cunningham and Malik Copeland (Source: Laurens Co. Detention Center)

Khalid Asiatic Cunningham, 23, of Clinton, was arrested on April 13 and Malik Atonio Wayne Copeland, 20, of Clinton, was arrested on May 21 in connection to the shooting death, according to the Laurens County Detention Center. They have each been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace.

On Tuesday, Clinton Police said Detravious Samon Cheeks, of Clinton, is still wanted in connection to the homicide case.

Police said Cheeks should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Capt. Tyrone Groggins at (864) 833-7512, 911, or Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME.