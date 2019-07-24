Police arrest 3 following vehicle, foot chase in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police arrested three people Wednesday afternoon following a chase in Greenville.

Police said officers responded at about 3:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stolen Ford F-150 in the area of Parkins Mill Road and Cleveland Street.

Officers quickly found the truck and a pursuit started.

The three people jumped out of the truck near the 2000 block of Parkins Mill Road.

Officers were able to arrest all three following a short chase on foot.

Matthew James Arneson, 28, of Duncan, was driving the stolen truck, according to police. Greenvill Police charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, third offense driving under suspension, fail to stop for blue lights, interfering with a police officer and reckless driving.

Arneson also had outstanding warrants from Clemson Police and Fountain Inn Police for attempted murder of a police officer, unlawful carry of a weapon, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, false information to police and carrying a weapon.

Greenville Police charged passenger James Robert Hutson, 29, of Greenville, was charged with interfering with a police officer and felon in possession of firearm.

Hutson also had an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for weapons violation by an escapee.

Police charged passenger Kirsten Meece, 29, of Anderson, with interfering with a police officer and felon in possession of firearm.

Police said the truck tolled into a GPD patrol car after the three jumped out. It did cause minor damage to the patrol car.