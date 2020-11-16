Police: Asheville teen faces charges after threatening family with knife

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Bradley Ingle (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said an 18-year-old man has been charged after threatening two of his family members with a knife.

Police said officers responded Friday at about 11 p.m. to a home Erskine Street for a reported domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned Daniel Bradley Ingle, 18, of Asheville, had assaulted and threatened two family members. Officers said Ingle brandished a large knife and damaged several items within the home.

Police said Ingle was taken into custody a short distance from the home.

He has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, communicating threats and two counts of injury to personal property, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

