ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police charged a man with multiple counts of child sex crimes.

Police said the man being charged is Joseph David Ostler, 31.

Ostler turned himself in on August 25, police said he is being held at Buncombe County Detention Facility on an $80,000 secured bond.

Ostler was charged by police with two counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 38 counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said they have been investigating Ostler since September 2021, receiving “cyber tips” as members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.