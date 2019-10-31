Closings
Greenville Police continue to investigate murder of Roger Belton, asking public for help

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police detectives have asked for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the murder of a Greenville man.

7 News previously reported Roger “Horse” Taylor Belton, 55, was found shot to death at a vacant apartment complex on Shaw Street.

Roger “Horse” Belton
(Source: Greenville Police Department)

Police said Belton was last seen Saturday at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Shaw Street and Crest Lane.

At about 4 a.m., several people reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area, police said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Belton died at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds.

Belton’s body was found by a friend at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police said since multiple people reported the gunshots, investigators believe someone may be able to provide information to lead them to a suspect and possible motive.

Anyone with information about the murder should contact the police department at (864) 271-5333 or call Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous and possible earn a cash reward.

