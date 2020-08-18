Homicide investigation underway following deadly shooting at apartment complex in Greenville

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
crime-scene-generic_1521462828721.png

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County authorities have been investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of an apartment on Woodruff Road.

The coroner’s office said Jaquan Spencer Salter, 21, of Greenville, died from his injuries Monday at about 5:45 p.m.

Salter’s body was found inside of an apartment at Retreat at Waterside.

His death is being investigated as a homicide by the coroner’s office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories