Homicide investigation underway following deadly shooting at apartment complex in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County authorities have been investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of an apartment on Woodruff Road.

The coroner’s office said Jaquan Spencer Salter, 21, of Greenville, died from his injuries Monday at about 5:45 p.m.

Salter’s body was found inside of an apartment at Retreat at Waterside.

His death is being investigated as a homicide by the coroner’s office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.