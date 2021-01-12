Police: Driver stabbed after stopping to help someone on the side of the road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a driver was stabbed Monday night after stopping to help someone who was on the side of an exit ramp.

Police said officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the ramp for Exit 47 on Interstate 40 near Brevard Road.

The driver stopped his vehicle after noticing a person was not moving on the side of the roadway.

Police said the driver rolled down his window to ask if the man needed help. After he did not respond, the driver got out of his vehicle and walked over to the man.

The man then demanded the driver’s wallet. The driver said no, and the man stabbed him in the leg. The man then ran toward a wooded area, police said.

The driver was able to take himself to the VA Hospital. Police said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said the suspect is about 6′ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a beard and light brown hair down to his shoulders.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can also be submitted by texting TIP2APD to 847411.