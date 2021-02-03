Police find drugs, gun while serving arrest warrant in Asheville, man faces charges

by: WSPA Staff

Andre Ravon Payton (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said officers found a man was in possession of drugs and a gun as they were serving a warrant Tuesday.

Police said officers were serving Andre Ravon Payton, 24, of Asheville, with an open warrant for resist, delay, and/or obstruct when they found he was in possession of a handgun, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Officers found a Taurus .40 caliber pistol, 17 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of crack cocaine and $1,205 in cash.

Payton has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule VI controlled substance, three counts of a controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.

