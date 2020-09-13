Police investigate shooting near Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville

by: WSPA Staff

Police are investigating after shots were fired at Ink and Ivy in downtown Greenville early Sunday morning. (Photo: Doug Thomas)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said officers are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Greenville.

Police responded at about 3:18 a.m. to Ink N Ivy, located on East Coffee Street, in reference to a reported shooting.

Pictures show bullet holes in the windows at the restaurant.

The business was closed and unoccupied when the incident happened, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on possible suspects.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

