3 men in custody following 2 armed robberies at stores in N.C.

Left to right: Okoye Porter, Shyleek Davidson, and Kristoff Hunter (From: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) - Three men were arrested Monday in connection to two armed robberies at wireless stores.

Buncombe County deputies said one of the robberies happened Sunday afternoon at an AT&T store.

Hendersonville Police said the other robbery happened Monday at about 9:30 a.m. at the Verizon Wireless store located at 1602 Four Seasons Blvd.

Police said no one was injured during the Verizon Wireless robbery.

According to the sheriff's office, Kristoff Michael Hunter, 23, and Shyleek Vyshonne Davidson, 19, were both charged with second degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon. They each received secured bonds of $250,000.

Okoye Unique Porter, 25, has been charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon. Porter also had a S.C. Governor's warrant. He received a secured bond of $180,000.

All three will also face charges from Hendersonville Police for the Verizon Wireless robbery.

