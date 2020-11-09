Police investigating armed robbery on Yorkshire St. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department officials said officers have been investigating an armed robbery.

Police said officers responded Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. to Yorkshire Street near Hendersonville Road for a reported armed robbery.

The victim told officers they were confronted by two men in a wooded area, according to the police department. Police said one of the suspects had a handgun, and the other suspect forcibly took items from their bag. The suspects then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Officers have developed two persons of interest, and detectives have been following up on leads, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.