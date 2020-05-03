Man shot in head on Alameda St in Greenville, homicide investigation underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Sunday afternoon in Greenville.

Lieutenant Alia Paramore of the Greenville Police Department told 7 News that officer at about 3:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Alameda Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man laying in the roadway.

The Greenville County Coroner’s office said Kamille Dequeze Anderson, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of his death has been ruled as a homicide.

The coroner’s office and police department will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.