Police investigating shooting at McDonald’s in Asheville

Crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials have been investigating a shooting that happened Friday at a McDonald’s.

Police said officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. to the McDonald’s, located at 950 Patton Avenue, for a report of shots being fired into the building.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned at least one bullet hit the drive-through window and nearly missed an employee.

Police said no injuries were reported.

A person of interest has been identified, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

