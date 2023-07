GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the police department said it is investigating a shooting in the area of Gilliam Avenue. Police said one person was hit, but their condition is unknown.

Police recommend people avoid Gilliam Avenue and the surrounding area while they are investigating.

This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.