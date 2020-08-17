Police: Man charged after pointing gun at another driver during argument in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged after reportedly pointed a gun at a driver during a disagreement.

Police said the victim stopped an officer Sunday at about 1:35 p.m. near 1378 Patton Avenue.

The victim told police a man in a van had pointed a gun at them during a traffic disagreement, according to the police department. The driver was able to point out the van to the officer.

The officer stopped the van and spoke with the driver, according to the police department.

The driver, John Sheppard Berryhill, 59, of Asheville, was then charged with assault by pointing a gun.

Police said a Glock 17 pistol and a full magazine were found inside of the vehicle.

Berryhill was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center.