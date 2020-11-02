Police: Man faces assault charges following argument on Oteen Church Rd. in Asheville

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

William Lee Maltba (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged after lunging at another man with a knife during an argument in east Asheville.

Police said officers responded Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a loud argument between several individuals on Oteen Church Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned two men had been in an argument.

Officers said one man displayed a knife and lunged at the other man. The victim, who has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, then showed the suspect his gun and the suspect ran away, according to the police department.

The suspect, William Lee Maltba, 43, of Asheville, was located a short distance away and taken into custody, police said. Maltba has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was booked at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Police said no injuries were reported.

