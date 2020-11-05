Police: Man faces charges after officers respond to drug activity complaints in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested after officers responded to complaints about drug activity.

Officers responded Wednesday at about 7:15 p.m. to follow up on community complaints of drug activity on Deaverview Road, police said.

Police said Darion Laquinton Davis, 25, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with license revoked and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility and placed on a $10,000 secured bond.