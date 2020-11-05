Police: Man faces charges after officers respond to drug activity complaints in Asheville

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Darion Laquinton Davis (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested after officers responded to complaints about drug activity.

Officers responded Wednesday at about 7:15 p.m. to follow up on community complaints of drug activity on Deaverview Road, police said.

Police said Darion Laquinton Davis, 25, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with license revoked and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility and placed on a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories