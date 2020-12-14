Police: Man faces several charges following domestic incident in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police said a man is facing several charges following a domestic incident that happened on Friday.

Police said officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a home on Sweeten Creek Road in south Asheville for a reported of a domestic disturbance.

The victim was able to get to a safe location and contact police. She told officers Sung Yi, 57, of Asheville, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun, according to the police department.

Yi was arrested and charged with second degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.