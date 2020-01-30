Police: Man facing attempted murder charge following shooting at apartment complex in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Asheville.

Asheville Police said officers responded at about 4:15 p.m. to Pisgah View Apartments for a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to the police department. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital.

William Bernard Whitney, 55, of Asheville, was taken into custody as a person of interest, police said.

After further investigation, officers found Whitney and the victim knew each other.

Whitney has been charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serous injury and breaking and entering with the intent to injure or terrorize. He was booked into the Buncombe Co. Detention Center.