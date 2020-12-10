Police: Minor crashes stolen vehicle into patrol cars, gets away in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department officials said officers are looking for a juvenile who they say crashed a stolen car into patrol cars Tuesday night.

Police said officers located a stolen vehicle at about 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the area and hit into a couple of patrol cars on North Main Street, according to the police department.

Police said the juvenile driver then crashed on North Maple Street and left the scene.

No officers were injured during the crashes.

Police will continue to search for the minor.

We will update this story as information becomes available.