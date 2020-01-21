Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Waynesville

1  of  2
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Waynesville Police Department has been investigating a murder-suicide Tuesday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded at about 7:02 a.m. to the 100 block of Long Street for a report of two deceased individuals.

After collected evidence and speaking with witnesses, officers believe this was an isolated incident. There are no active threats to the community, according to the police department.

Officers will continue to investigate their deaths.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

