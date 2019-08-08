Police responding to armed robbery at Greenville Citgo

Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at North Pleasantburg Drive.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in Greenville.

Police said the robbery was reported just before 5 p.m. at the Citgo on N. Pleasantburg Drive near Lowndes Hill Road.

A man in his 20s robbed the gas station at gunpoint before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. He was last seen on foot on Lowndes Hill Road.

K-9 teams responded to the scene to help look for the robber.

Police will continue to investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

