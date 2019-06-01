1 person shot multiple times, police responding in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville Police officers responded to a gunshot victim Friday evening.
According to police, one person was shot multiple timesat about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Sullivan Street.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Details are limited. We will update this story as information becomes available.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Virginia Beach shooting: 11 killed, 6 injured; suspect also dead
- Blacksburg man accused of child sex crimes in McDowell Co.
- New details in Brook Graham case revealed in court, police say
- Union Co. animal shelter asking for help with no A/C in summer heat
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Massachusetts inches cautiously toward 'cannabis cafes'
- US envoy for Afghanistan on 2-week peace mission
- Bet responsibly? A struggle for some as sportsbook ads widen
- Man who impersonated Saudi prince to steal gets 18 years