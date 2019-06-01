1 person shot multiple times, police responding in Greenville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville Police officers responded to a gunshot victim Friday evening.

According to police, one person was shot multiple timesat about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Sullivan Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. We will update this story as information becomes available.