Man shot following crash on Caulder Ave. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a man was shot following a crash Wednesday night.

Police said officers responded at about 7 p.m. to the intersection of George Washington Carver Drive and Caulder Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a burgundy Toyota Camry sitting in the roadway of Caulder Avenue.

Witnesses told police the Camry had been in a crash with a silver/gray Ford Crown Victoria, according to the incident report. The witness said the driver of the Crown Victoria started shooting at the Camry. The witness also said one of the passengers of the Camry returned fire.

The witness told officers the driver of the Crown Victoria took off after the shooting.

One person in the Camry suffered several gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and torso. He was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

The police department will continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (864) 596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.