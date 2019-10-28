1 shot during drive-by shooting on John B. White Blvd., police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting late Sunday night on John B. White Boulevard.

Spartanburg Police officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to the Georgetown Village & Timberland Apartments complex, located on Kensington Drive.

The man told police he was shot in the abdomen while walking near the Seventh Day Adventist Church, located in the 1200 block of John B. White Boulevard. He said he was shot by someone in a dark colored SUV.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time, according to dispatch.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police department.