Asheville Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said officers have been looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect following a break-in in Asheville.

Police said officers responded on Oct. 6 at about 4 p.m. to an apartment on Deaverview Road for a reported break-in and assault.

When officers arrived on scene, the caller Christopher Tillman Turner, 40, of Asheville, told officers Jeremiah Tramell Jenkins, 41, of Asheville, broke into his apartment. He told officers Jenkins had a handgun and that they got into an altercation inside of the home.

After further investigation, officers learned the break-in was the result of an earlier assault in a nearby parking lot. Police said Turner assaulted Jenkins with a machete, causing serious injury to his hand.

Jeremiah Jenkins and Christopher Turner (Source: APD)

Jenkins has been charged with assault by pointing a gun, breaking and entering and second degree trespassing.

Police said Turner has a warrant for arrest. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Turner is about 5’11” tall and has black hair and blue eyes, police said. His last known address is in west Asheville.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

